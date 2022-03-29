AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters worked to put out a fire reported Tuesday afternoon on an apartment building’s roof in south Austin.

The Austin Fire Department posted on Twitter that the fire happened at the Violet Apartments at 409 E. William Cannon Drive, located east of S. Congress Ave. Firefighters said the fire did not hurt anyone there.

AFD reported on Twitter that Austin Energy crews went to the apartment to “de-energize live wires in contact with the building.”

KXAN will work to provide additional information about the fire and update this story when it becomes available.