AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is responding to a fire at a commercial strip center in north Austin Sunday afternoon.

AFD said on social media the fire is in the 1000 block of Payton Gin Road in north Austin. That’s located near the intersection of Quail Creek Drive, between North Lamar Boulevard to the east and U.S. Hwy. 183 to the west.

Officials said the fire is “in one occupancy and in the common attic.” Drivers and residents nearby are asked to avoid the area as crews continue work.