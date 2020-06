Austin Fire crews respond to fire at law office on Nueces Street. (KXAN: Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire crews fought a fire at a law office at 1607 Nueces St. between 16th and 17th streets downtown early Thursday morning.

According to AFD, they were called to the scene just after 4:15 a.m.

The fire started in a crawl space, AFD said. The address provided by AFD comes back to an immigration law firm called J. Sparks Law, PLLC.

AFD said no one was hurt in the fire, and AFD had it under control just before 5 a.m. AFD is investigating the cause of the fire.