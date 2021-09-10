Fire in northwest Austin ruled arson Friday morning, suspect in custody

AFD provided these photos of a fire at 3517 North Hills Dr. they ruled was an arson Friday morning. AFD said there’s a suspect in custody.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect is in custody after the Austin Fire Department said a building was intentionally set on fire Friday morning in northwest Austin.

AFD tweeted about the fire at 2:16 a.m. telling people to avoid the area around North Hills Drive and Wood Hollow Drive. An update later from AFD said the cause of the fire was arson and five people were displaced due to the blaze at 3517 North Hills Drive.

Structure Fire at 3517 North Hills- fire is out. Still an active law enforcement scene. Avoid the area of North Hills/ Wood Hollow pic.twitter.com/gxOJj47Xwx — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) September 10, 2021

AFD estimated the fire caused $110,000 worth of damage, $100,000 to the building and $10,000 to what was inside.