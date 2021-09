A fire at a home in north Austin left 4 displaced and killed a cat. (Photo: Austin Fire Department/Twitter)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire in north Austin Saturday left four people displaced and killed a cat.

A Tweet from the Austin Fire Department around 5:30 p.m. said firefighters responded to the home at 8907 Pointer Lane, which is just south of West Rundberg Lane and east of U.S. Highway 183.

The fire was caused by an accidental motorcycle fire in the garage.

AFD said efforts to resuscitate the cat were unsuccessful.