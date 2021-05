AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Interstate 35 frontage road near U.S. Highway 183 was closed Sunday night due to a fire in an abandoned building.

The Austin Fire Department said no one was injured, though the public was asked to avoid the area as crews worked to put the fire out.

Firefighters responded to East Wonsley Drive and the I-35 Service Road just before 10:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown.