AFD crews responded to a house fire early Friday morning on Putnam Drive. No injuries were reported, but the home suffered heavy damage. (AFD photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin fire crews say fire heavily damaged a home in the Wooten neighborhood in north Austin early Friday morning.

According to AFD, crews were called to the house on Putnam Drive at 1:23 a.m.

They say the only person inside the home got out safely. No one was hurt.

AFD said there was evidence of fireworks usage in the area, but they still don’t know for sure what caused the blaze.