Fire destroys trailer, damages restaurant on East 12th Street

Austin

A fire destroyed a trailer behind businesses on East 12th Street Wednesday morning. (AFD photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire Wednesday morning destroyed a trailer and caused smoke damage to neighboring buildings on East 12th Street, the Austin Fire Department said.

AFD said there was a “heavy fire” in the trailer when they arrived at 1806 E. 12th Street. They were able to get it knocked down quickly to prevent further damage to a vacant residential building and The Big Easy restaurant nearby.

Those building suffered minor fire and smoke damage, AFD says.

AFD said one person is displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

  • A fire destroyed a trailer behind businesses on East 12th Street Wednesday morning. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
  • A fire destroyed a trailer behind businesses on East 12th Street Wednesday morning. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

