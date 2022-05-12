HUDSON BEND, Texas (KXAN) – The Travis County Fire Marshal is investigating after a fire at an RV Park Thursday morning.

At least two trailers caught on fire at the Lake Travis RV Park on Sooner Street around 1:30 a.m. One resident, Ariel Arnett, told KXAN trees also caught on fire.

“It was the bonfire nobody wanted,” Arnett said.

Austin-Travis County EMS transported one injured person from the area, but that person is expected to be okay.

Crews from the Lake Travis Fire Rescue were called to the fire around 1:35 a.m. KXAN has reached out to the department for information.