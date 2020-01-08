‘Tragedy’ avoided: 9 escape fire despite no working smoke detectors

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin firefighters say nine people are lucky to be alive after escaping a fire at a duplex in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

In a 3:26 a.m. tweet, the Austin Fire Department said crews saw flames coming through the roof of the duplex when they arrived. They were able to contain the fire to where it started.

The fire forced nine people from their homes, but firefighters say it could have been much worse.

“Big thing tonight is we were very lucky,” said AFD Battalion Chief Thayer Smith. “It does not appear there were any working smoke detectors on either side of this duplex, so we’re extremely lucky that somebody did wake up and saw the fire and were able to alert the occupants on both sides.

“It certainly could have been a tragedy tonight had they not gotten out, so working smoke detectors is the message tonight.”

The fire was reported at the duplex on Iroquois Lane at 2:52 a.m. That’s off of Burleson Road just south of Oltorf Street.

Everyone was able to get out of the duplex by the time fire crews arrived. According to AFD, three people lived on one side of the duplex. A family of two lived on the other side. They had four relatives staying with them for a week. In all, there were seven adults and two children.

The Red Cross, APD Victim Services and the owner of the duplex are on their way to the scene to help the nine who were displaced.

The people who live there believe the fire started in the living room, according to firefighters. Austin Fire did not say what caused the fire or how much damage was done to the duplex.