Austin Fire crews investigate cause of fire at House Park restaurant (Photo: AFD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin fire crews are investigating the cause of a fire at the House Park Bar-B-Que restaurant early Tuesday morning.

AFD says the restaurant located near the corner of West 12th Street and North Lamar Boulevard suffered extensive fire and smoke damage.

The fire was first reported just after midnight. AFD says the fire was quickly brought under control. No one was hurt.

The restaurant opened in 1943. According to the restaurant’s website, it’s the oldest BBQ pit in Austin.