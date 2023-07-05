AUSTIN (KXAN) — A boat dock fire on Coldwater Canyon Drive in northwest Austin has led to significant damages to the dock, Austin Fire Department officials tweeted Wednesday.

Officials told KXAN the fire happened in the 7300 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive, where at least one boat was on fire. The fire is primarily under control now, and no injuries have been reported, officials added.

A boat dock fire on Coldwater Canyon Drive in northwest Austin has led to significant damages to the dock, Austin Fire Department officials tweeted Wednesday. (Courtesy: Austin Fire Department)

AFD used both fire trucks and the department’s fire boat to help extinguish the fire. Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.