AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department crews responded Wednesday evening to a dumpster fire near the offices of Attorney General Ken Paxton and other Texas State Capitol offices.

AFD put out the flames around 7 p.m.

In an update, Paxton said the individual seen on video starting the fire had been arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Paxton said a 42-year-old woman was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $25,000 but less than $30,000 after she was seen discarding what appeared to be a lit cigarette into a waste receptacle behind the building.

“DPS questioned the suspect over possible political motivations for this crime and have preliminarily determined the fire was unintentional,” Paxton said.

The images from the Attorney General’s Office’s Twitter page showed who his office said was a person of interest.

Person of interest in Wednesday evening dumpster fire near Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office (Image: Attorney General’s Office Twitter page)

Dumpster fire near Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office Wednesday evening (Image: Attorney General’s Office Twitter page)

Aftermath of Wednesday night dumpster fire near the state capitol and AG Paxton’s office (KXAN Photo)

The tweet asked that anyone who may have information on the incident contact the Austin Fire Department.