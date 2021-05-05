Fire crews quickly extinguish downtown business fire

Austin
14th Street fire

Austin fire crews extinguish fire at 14th and Rio Grande streets. (Courtesy: Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin fire crews extinguished a small fire at a downtown business early Wednesday morning.

The Austin Fire Department said it got the call about the fire just before 7 a.m. and put the fire out within a few minutes after arriving.

Fire crews have not yet said exactly how the fire started, only that it was a small fire to the exterior wall of the building.

The fire was at 603 West 14th Street, which Google searches appear to indicate is a business for licensed clinical social workers. The businesses in that area are in what used to be single-family houses.

  14th Street fire
    Austin fire crews extinguish fire at 14th and Rio Grande streets. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)
  14th Street fire
    Austin fire crews extinguish fire at 14th and Rio Grande streets. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)
  14th Street fire
    Austin fire crews extinguish fire at 14th and Rio Grande streets. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)
  14th Street fire
    Austin fire crews extinguish fire at 14th and Rio Grande streets. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

