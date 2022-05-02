AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of the early voting locations in south Austin is closed Monday, according to the Travis County Clerk’s office.

In a tweet posted at 7:19 a.m., the clerk’s office said a fire on the roof caused the closure of the Southpark Meadows location Monday at 9600 S. Interstate 35 Frontage Road. The office said an update on the location will be provided later Monday.

In the meantime, people can cast a ballot early at four other south Austin locations — Austin Oaks Church, Dittmar Recreation Center, Westoak Woods Church and Dove Springs Recreation Center.

Early voting for the May 7 election ends at 7 p.m Tuesday, May 3.

On the May 7 ballot are two amendments to the Texas Constitution that aim to lessen the burden of rising property taxes.