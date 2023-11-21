AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Fire crews said fire damaged a condo in West Campus Monday night. Two people were displaced but no one was hurt in the fire, according to AFD.

The fire was first reported at 2529 Rio Grande just after 10:15 p.m. According to Google, that location is the Orange Tree Condos. AFD reported the fire out at 11:30 p.m.

AFD said crews kept the fire to a unit on the third floor as well as the attic of the 17-unit building. According to AFD, several other units suffered smoke and fire control damage.

The fire department said the cause was “accidental/electrical” and was blamed on charging a battery powered light.

University of Texas Police said the building was evacuated for a time but people living there were allowed back in.