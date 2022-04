AUSTIN (KXAN) — No injuries were reported after a vacant senior living facility in south Austin burned Thursday morning.

A vacant senior living facility in south Austin caught fire Thrusday morning, AFD said. It went to two alarms, but no injuries were reported. (AFD photo)

The Austin Fire Department tweeted photos of the blaze at 4:19 a.m., then again about an hour later, showing the progress crews made throughout the morning. The facility is in the 3700 block of Valley View Road, which is near the intersection with Menchaca Road north of Ben White Boulevard.

AFD said the fire went to two alarms, but crews had it contained around 5:20 a.m.