AUSTIN (KXAN) – A vacant two-story building burned near Capital Plaza in east central Austin early Tuesday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department. AFD does not know what caused the fire but told KXAN it was likely an accident started by people inside trying to stay warm.

According to AFD, crews were called to the building at the corner of Cameron Road and Clayton Lane at 1:25 a.m. When the first crews arrived around 1:30 a.m., four or five people ran out of the building and ran off, AFD told KXAN.

AFD said there was heavy fire on the second floor of the building and that floor had partially collapsed. The fire department got the fire under control by 2 a.m.

Fire at vacant two-story building on Cameron Road and Clayton Lane. Jan. 16, 2024.

(Austin Fire Department)

AFD looked and did not find anyone else inside the building. No firefighters were hurt in the fire, AFD said.

According to KXAN meteorologist Kristen Currie, it was 21 degrees at Camp Mabry at 1 a.m. Tuesday.