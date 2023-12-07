Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN News Today’s morning headlines for Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin-Travis County EMS took an Austin firefighter to the hospital following a fire at a southeast Austin apartment complex Thursday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department.

AFD said the firefighter’s injury was non-life threatening and was not smoke or fire-related but gave no other details.

According to AFD, fire crews were called to the Solaris Apartments on Burton Drive at Woodland Avenue just before 6 a.m. for a report of a roof on fire.

AFD said the fire was contained to one apartment unit and no one was displaced.

According to AFD, the apartment manager said the unit was not currently rented but AFD also said it was not known if the apartment was empty.

Austin Fire Department respond to a fire at Solaris Apartments in southeast Austin. (Austin Fire Info)

AFD said an investigation is underway into where the fire started and how it started.