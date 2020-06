Austin Fire Department crews responded to a two-alarm house fire Monday morning in the 1700 block of San Gabriel Street. The fire displaced a family a four and AFD estimated it caused $1.25 million worth of damage. (AFD photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A home in the 1700 block of San Gabriel Street caught fire Monday morning, displacing a family of four, the Austin Fire Department says.

AFD said the fire caused extensive damage, estimated at $1.25 million, and they say incorrectly disposed charcoal was the cause of the fire. The fire at the 3-story Victorian style home went to two alarms.

AFD said the smoke alarm alerted the family and they were able to get out. Crews will remain there to monitor the fire for hot spots.

