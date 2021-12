AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire late Thursday night in north Austin.

AFD on scene of a structure fire in a fourplex 8605 Fireside Drive. Fire knocked down. Crews are overhauling. No injuries. Cause under investigation pic.twitter.com/IjuSZMnxDa — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) December 24, 2021

AFD tweeted about the blaze at 11:55 p.m. reporting a fourplex went up in flames at 8605 Fireside Drive, between U.S. Highway 183 and Burnet Road, north of Ohlen Road.

AFD said no one was injured and crews had the fire contained around midnight.