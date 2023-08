AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Fire crews are fighting a fire at a complex in North Austin Thursday morning.

According to an Austin Fire Department social media post at 3:20 a.m., 3 units were on fire in the 8200 block of Sam Rayburn Drive.

That is just north of Powell Lane which is northeast of U.S. 183 and northwest of Interstate 35.

AFD said no one was hurt.