Fire burns north Austin apartment unit; no one hurt

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire investigators are looking into what caused a fire inside one unit at a north Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning.

According to the Austin Fire Department, crews were called out at 4:36 a.m. to the Clearfield Apartments on Clearfield Drive near Research Boulevard. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading and knocked it down by 4:43 a.m.

Austin Fire says people inside 14 units of the two-story complex were evacuated. A Capital Metro bus was called out so they could stay warm.

No one was hurt in the fire.

