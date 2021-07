WESTERN TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Austin Fire crews are working to find out what caused a fire at the Shell station on Highway 71 just north of the Y early Thursday morning.

AFD says the fire was reported around 3 a.m. at the gas station on 71 at Fletcher Lane. No one was inside the station at the time.

Crews with AFD and the Oak Hill Fire Department were able to put out the fire by 3:30 a.m.