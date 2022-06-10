AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin firefighters say one person was hurt after fire destroyed an east Austin home and RV early Friday morning.

AFD says the fire broke out at the home on Greenwood Avenue just north of Martin Luther King Boulevard and east of Airport Boulevard around 1:30 a.m.

A KXAN crew at scene says three men were inside the home at the time. No one was inside the RV at the time. A home next door has minor fire damage.

Austin Fire does not have a cause of the fire and will update details after 9 a.m. Friday.