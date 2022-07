AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire crews knocked down a fire at a commercial building on West Stassney Lane early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to Ramirez Accounting Service at the northeast corner of Stassney and Blue Bird Lane just before 1:15 a.m. That is one block west of South Congress Avenue.

At 1:38 a.m., Austin Fire said the fire was knocked down, and no one was hurt.

AFD said the cause of the fire is under investigation, and there would be no additional updates until 9 a.m. Saturday.