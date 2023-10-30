AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Fire Department said crews worked an attic fire in a two-story home in southeast Austin Sunday night.

The fire department said the fire was on Walnut Grove Drive near the corner of East Stassney Lane and Nuckols Crossing Road.

AFD posted at 11:37 p.m. that the fire was knocked down and crews were ventilating the home and salvaging items while seeing if there were any other signs of fire.

AFD said no one was hurt in the fire.

KXAN has reached out to AFD for the cause and damage estimate for the fire and will update when we get the information.