AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters are responding to a fire involving multiple tents, temporary structures and debris in south Austin Friday afternoon.

The Austin Fire Department (AFD) said there are multiple units at the scene near the 8500 block of the South Interstate 35 frontage road. The fire is 200 to 300 feet back from the road in a wooded area, AFD said.

AFD estimates the fire is a quarter of an acre in size.

There are no road closures at this time, but a lane is blocked as fire trucks make their way into the wooded area, AFD said.

Firefighters urge people to avoid the area and watch for emergency vehicles on the frontage road.

