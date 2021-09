AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters with the Austin Fire Department are responding to a blaze in east Austin Thursday afternoon.

The fire is taking place at 6909 Wentworth Drive, which is near the Travis County Expo Center. Google Maps shows the address is in what seems to be a residential area. The first call came in just before 4 p.m.

From KXAN’s Austonian Cam, you can see smoke rising from the area.

Smoke rising from fire off Wentworth Drive in east Austin Sept. 30, 2021 (KXAN Photo)

