Fire at makeshift home inside storage unit spreads, leaves 28 units damaged

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire broke out inside a storage unit in south Austin in the early hours of Saturday morning and spread quickly among other units.

In total, 28 units at St. Elmo Self-Storage were damaged by the blaze, with the total cost of the damage estimated at $240,000.

According to firefighters, the fire started in a storage unit where someone had set up makeshift living quarters.

A heat source was too close to combustible materials, AFD said.

One person was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters ruled that the blaze was accidental.

