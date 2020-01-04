Fire at makeshift home inside storage unit spreads, leaves 28 units damaged

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire broke out inside a storage unit in south Austin in the early hours of Saturday morning and spread quickly among other units.
In total, 28 units at St. Elmo Self-Storage were damaged by the blaze, with the total cost of the damage estimated at $240,000.
According to firefighters, the fire started in a storage unit where someone had set up makeshift living quarters.
A heat source was too close to combustible materials, AFD said.
One person was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
Firefighters ruled that the blaze was accidental.