Smoke leads to brief evacuation of south Austin elementary school Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Firefighters at Casey Elementary School in south Austin after smoke was found in a restroom on Oct. 1, 2018. (KXAN Photo) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Smoke inside Casey Elementary School in south Austin led to a brief evacuation of the campus Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Austin ISD school at 9400 Texas Oaks Dr., near the intersection of Manchaca Road and Slaughter Lane, just after 10 a.m.

The Austin Fire Department says light haze was found in a single restroom, with a malfunctioning exhaust fan found to be the cause.

Around 10:25 a.m., students were allowed to reenter the school into the cafeteria and gym.

Firefighters are checking the entire building before letting students return to their classrooms.