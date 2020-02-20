Fire at homeless camp sends 2 to hospital with life-threatening injuries

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two adults were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire at a homeless camp Thursday morning on East Stassney Lane, the Austin Fire Department says.

AFD said in a tweet the fire wasn’t big, about 10-15 feet in diameter in a wooded area, but it still badly hurt the two adults and Austin-Travis County EMS took them to the hospital.

This was behind a restaurant just east of I-35.

Initial investigations suggested the fire was caused by “unintentional spread of either a cooking fire or warming fire,” AFD tweeted.

AFD said the fire call came in at 3:26 a.m.