AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday hosted several officials from Finland as part of Texas’ ongoing economic partnership with the Republic of Finland.

Minister for Development Cooperation Foreign Trade of Finland Ville Skinnari, Ambassador of Finland to the United States Mikko Hautala and other Finnish government officials visited the governor’s mansion in Austin where they discussed the economic partnership.

Abbott and Minister Skinnari signed a Statement of Mutual Cooperation to strengthen the partnership.

According to a press release, this agreement will help facilitate the expansion of business, encourage job creation and promote innovation through collaboration and joint research in technology, cybersecurity, aerospace, aviation, health, energy, transportation and other important industries.

“I was honored to host Minister Skinari, Ambassador Hautala, and other Finnish government officials at the Governor’s Mansion today to sign this Statement of Mutual Cooperation,” said Abbott. “Texas and Finland have a strong cultural and economic relationship, and this agreement will strengthen the bond we already share. From energy to aerospace to electric vehicles, this Statement of Mutual Cooperation will expand business, create jobs and promote innovation in so many critical areas important to both Texas and Finland. Working together, we are charting a course towards a brighter future for the people of Texas and Finland.”

Finland government officials visit Austin to sign economic partnership with Texas (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

Abbott was also joined by outgoing Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott, Minister Counselor for Sustainable Growth and Commerce Christian Heikkinen, Special Advisor to the Minister for Development Policy Emmi Mäkelä, Desk Officer for Asia and the Americas Ikka Myllymäki, Press Counselor Pasi Rajala and Executive Director of the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office Adriana Cruz.

The governor and Finnish delegation also exchanged gifts during the meeting, including a Texas bluebonnet bowl and an Iittala Kartio glass pitcher.