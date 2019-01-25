Finding the perfect fit for sneakers

Austin (American Heart Association) — According to the American Heart Association, for optimal health you need to exercise at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity a week. That breaks down to at least 30 minutes per day, five times a week. You can even shorten that time by exercising more vigorously: The alternate recommendation is at least 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week.

As with many of us, if part of your new year’s resolution was to get fit by walking or running, it’s important to match the shoe to the resolve! Here are some great tips to follow to get the best fit for your foot to take those first heart-healthy steps.

Look For A Shoe That:

Provides support and cushioning for your activity and foot type (especially arch height)

Is just flexible enough to bend near the ball of your foot

Offers stable heel support (the heel cup doesn’t easily collapse inward)

Has a thick enough heel to absorb shock

Give Self-Care to Your Foot and Find the Right Size:

Get fitted at the end of the day, when your foot tends to be the biggest

Have your foot measured at an athletic store each time you buy shoes

Wear your usual athletic socks when trying on shoes

Allow a finger’s width of space between your longest toe and the end of the shoe

Walk or run around the store in the shoes for about 10 minutes

Bonus Tip:

Replace shoe when the tread is worn down or uneven, usually after 350 to 500 miles of running

Remember to Eat Smart. Add Color. Move More. Be Well.