AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD has narrowed down a list of names that could replace those for three schools and a facility named after Confederate leaders.

The schools are Sidney Lanier Early College High School (named for a man who joined the Macon Volunteers who fought for the Confederacy in the Civil War and later became a poet), John H. Reagan Early College High School (named for the Confederate postmaster general who before the Civil War was a U.S. Congressman and served as a Texas judge and in the state legislature) and Zachary Taylor Fulmore Middle School (named for a Confederate army private and Travis County judge). The John T. Allan Facility — named after a Confederate Army officer who was also a lawyer, justice of the peace and state treasurer — will also get a new name.

Below is a list of the finalists recommended by renaming committees from each facility, who sifted through more than 200 community submissions for name changes:

Allan Facility: Anita Ferrales Coy

Fulmore: Sarah Beth Lively Moon Tower South Congress

Lanier: North Central Diana H. Castañeda Lanier (no first name)

Reagan: Reagan (no first name) Barack H. Obama Northeast



The school board will vote on final names next month.

It will cost about $77,000 to replace signs at various locations, and replacing sports uniforms will have an additional cost.

AISD hopes to have the new names in place at the start of the 2019-2020 school year.