AUSTIN (KXAN) – Officials with World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament said Tuesday the tournament’s final play at Austin Country Club in March raised more than $1.1 million.

As KXAN reported in March, the tournament has benefitted First Tee, a golf-based leadership program for kids, for the last eight years and Dell Children’s HERE Campaign, which helps families pay for treatments at Dell Children’s Medical Center, since 2020.

According to Tuesday’s announcement, the 2023 contributions bring the all-time charitable giving total to more than $7 million since the event moved to Austin Country Club in 2016, which includes a $400,000 donation from the 2020 event that was canceled due to COVID-19.

Tournament officials said money was directed to special programming for students of First Tee and the creation of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Signature Room at the Blood and Cancer Center at Dell Children’s.

“It is truly humbling to see the charitable impact the tournament was able to have within the community and to have spent one final tournament week honoring and highlighting our beneficiaries,” said Vice President and Executive Director Jordan Uppleger in Tuesday’s announcement. “Hosting a PGA TOUR event always delivers fun and excitement to a city, but so much of it boils down to giving back to the communities where we play. Our team is beyond proud of the more than $7 million legacy we’ll leave behind, and it wouldn’t have been possible without our fans, volunteers, partners and especially Dell Technologies.”

The tournament’s executive director announced the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play would not return to Austin after 2023.