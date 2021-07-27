Final beam on Moody Center to be placed during ceremony Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The final beam on one of Austin’s most anticipated entertainment venues and future home of Texas Longhorns basketball will be placed during a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The “topping out” ceremony signifies that the steel frame of the 530,000 square-foot arena is complete. Construction and design team members, along with other stakeholders in the project, will gather to celebrate the project’s milestone.

Construction at the Moody Center (KXAN photo/Andy Way)

The Moody Center is set to open in April 2022. Along with holding big-time concerts and entertainment acts, it’ll replace the Frank Erwin Center as the home for the Texas Longhorns men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The $338 million project is a partnership by the Oak View Group, Live Nation Entertainment/C3 Presents, the University of Texas, Dell Technologies and Austin’s own Matthew McConaughey. It will have 15,000 seats, and the first scheduled concert for the venue is set for April 18 with The Weeknd.