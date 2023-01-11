AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Apple Inc. intends to start construction relatively soon on another big building at its northwest Austin campus, raising to $240 million the total estimated cost of new development already unveiled this year.

On Jan. 6, a construction filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation revealed Apple’s plans to construct a four-story building for $120 million. On Jan. 9, a second TDLR filing for a five-story building doubled that price.

These filings, along with a pair from late last year, appear to show Apple bucking the trend of big tech slimming down in Austin. Facebook has plans to sublease the 589,000 square feet it leased at the Sixth and Guadalupe high-rise, Amazon.com Inc. expects 18,000 layoffs soon and IBM Corp. is looking to slash its office space in Austin in half.

Apple did not respond to requests for comment. It’s important to note TDLR filings are often preliminary and details can change, but in this case, they offer a glimpse into the Mac and iPhone maker’s local real estate plans.

Read more from the Austin Business Journal online.