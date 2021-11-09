Fight at north Austin motel ends in man’s murder, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating after an unidentified man was killed early Monday morning at a north Austin motel.

At around 12:25 a.m. Nov. 8, Austin Police Department officers reported to a room at Mehl’s Motel on North Lamar Boulevard, where they found the victim unresponsive on the floor. Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead about 10 minutes later.

APD says while on scene, Austin-Travis County EMS personnel were approached by another man who appeared to have been physically assaulted. Police determined the man who died had gotten into a fight with people staying in the motel room.

Detectives have interviewed a possible suspect. The cause of the man’s death will be determined after an autopsy.

The case is still under investigation.

APD reports the incident is Austin’s 80th homicide of 2021. There have been more homicides in the city so far this year than in all of 2020. The number of 2021 homicides surpassed 2020’s numbers on July 23.