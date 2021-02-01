Deadly rear-end crash catches Amazon truck on fire, shuts down SH 71 near Montopolis

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police shut down all westbound lanes of State Highway 71 near Montopolis Drive in southeast Austin early Monday morning after a deadly crash.

Police say at least one person is dead after a sedan crashed into the back of an Amazon Prime 18-wheeler just after 2 a.m.

Both vehicles caught fire after the crash. You can see fire damage on the car and along the back third of the 18-wheeler. Police aren’t sure how fast the car was traveling at the time of the crash, but they said it was moving at a “significant rate of speed.”

The 18-wheeler was equipped with Mansfield bars on the back of the trailer, police say. Dispatchers received multiple 9-1-1 calls about the crash, including one from the driver of the 18-wheeler who was not injured in the crash.

Police say the highway will be closed for several hours. The frontage road is open, so folks traveling west toward Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will have to use it to get around the crash.