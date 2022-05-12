AUSTIN (KXAN) – Thousands of lights will soon illuminate the Central Texas landscape.

Bruce Munro’s “Field of Light” installation is coming to the Lady Bird Wildflower Center. The installation will span 16 acres and contain 28,000 solar-powered, sphere fiber optics. The exhibit will open Sept. 9 and run through December.

The artist, Bruno Munro is best known for his large-scale light installations. He’s an expert when it comes to the art of lighting design. His work has been commissioned by and displayed in special exhibitions in galleries, botanical gardens and museums around the globe.

The “Field of Light” art display is made up of nearly 28,000 solar-powered lights. (Photo/Laura Dickinson)

The “Field of Light” art display is made up of nearly 28,000 solar-powered lights. (Photo/Laura Dickinson)(Photo/Mark Pickthall)

The “Field of Light” art display is made up of nearly 28,000 solar-powered lights. (Photo/Laura Dickinson)(Photo/Mark Pickthall)

The “Field of Light” art display is made up of nearly 28,000 solar-powered lights. (Photo/Laura Dickinson)(Photo/Christopher John)

“Austin is such a unique destination that embodies many of the core values of this installation. My hope is that the Field of Light installation will inspire visitors to contemplate a kinder and more connected world,” said Munro in a press release. “The Wildflower Center is the ideal venue for this exhibition simply because it brings people, art and nature together.”

Tickets go on sale in July with a portion of proceeds benefiting the wildflower center. Ticket prices and times will come at a later date.