Field hospital at the Austin Convention Center now open for patients

A photo of the Austin Convention Center which will be used as a regional alternate care site if hospitals are overwhelmed by COVID-19. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

Austin (KXAN) — For the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Austin Convention Center is open to patients as an alternate care site as hospitals experience a surge of patients with coronavirus.

“As of this morning, it’s open for business,” said Austin Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott at a briefing for Austin City Council on Tuesday.

Escott says patients will be referred to the site from hospitals, and only if they are deemed stable enough to transfer. Right now, the site can accept up to 25 patients but can be configured to take up to 250 in its current footprint.

