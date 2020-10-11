Feral hog bites animal control officer in northwest Austin neighborhood

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin says an animal control officer was injured after being bitten by a feral hog.

Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the 7700 block of Creekbluff Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Friday for a report of an animal bite. The area is just west of Loop 360 approaching Ranch Road 2222.

Emergency responders transported an Austin Animal Control employee to Round Rock Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

A caller said it appeared the animal ran back to the greenbelt after biting the officer.

Moments, before the attack, a video taken by JT Moorman appears to show the feral hog walking around a fenced in area and then slamming the fence open.

Austin-Travis County EMS told KXAN it is “not common at all” for them to respond to calls of feral hog injuries.

