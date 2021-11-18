Austin-Travis County EMS paramedic makes history as 1st woman selected for elite team

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) welcomed the first female team member to its Tactical Paramedic Team.

Clinical Specialist Micah Morgan had her sights on joining the Tactical Team since she began her career at ATCEMS in 2018, the agency said in a press release Thursday.

The ATCEMS Tactical Paramedics are embedded within SWAT teams from both the Austin Police Department and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. They accompany each respective law enforcement agency on operations ranging from barricaded subjects to hostage situations, and everything in between.

Micah Morgan during her tactical training. (Courtesy of ATCEMS)

The main purpose of the ATCEMS Tactical Team is to bring high-level medical support quickly to the sick and injured in such situations, whether those patients are officers, suspects or bystanders.

The selection process includes a difficult physical fitness qualification test, followed by an interview process with current members of both SWAT teams. Once accepted, candidates also complete a week-long SWAT school to receive the same training as their law enforcement counterparts.

After the successful completion of SWAT school, candidates must also complete an internal tactical academy where they learn agency-specific protocols and go through multiple scenarios they may encounter in the field.

“Joining the Tactical Team has been a longstanding goal of mine, and I’m both excited and humbled to be the first female member of the team,” Morgan said.

The team is a small team within the large department. It consists of just 12 paramedics and has a minimum of two tactical paramedics on duty at all times. Additionally, they participate in weekly training with both APD and TCSO and are on track to complete over 100 missions but the end of the year.

“We’re all excited to welcome Micah to the team,” said Captain Matt Clark, the leader of the tactical team. “She’s exceeded our expectations and we’re looking forward to working with her. She’s a great addition to the team.”