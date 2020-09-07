Fees for extra trash bags reinstated in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Monday, people in the City of Austin with extra garbage will again have to pay a fee to have it hauled away.

The fee was temporarily removed earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Austin City Council voted Aug. 27 to reinstate it.

“Due to unprecedented changes brought about by COVID-19 earlier this year, we understood most households would be generating extra trash,” said Austin Resource Recovery Director, Ken Snipes. “We hope this effort has provided relief for our customers during these uncertain times.”

People can buy stickers to add to extra trash bags from local grocery stores for $4 each, or they can pay $9.60 per bag set out with their trash can. People don’t need to pay more for extra recycling but should put it in a cardboard box or reusable container next to their bin.

On Tuesday, the Recycle and Reuse Drop-Off center will also reopen after closing in May because of the pandemic. People must have an appointment and can call 512-974-4343 to schedule one.