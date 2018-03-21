FedEx store where bombs were shipped from combed over

Authorities spent eight hours combing through evidence inside the FedEx store in Sunset Valley on Brodie Lane Tuesday. Authorities say the bombing suspect sent two packages from this particular store.

When they packed up and left around 4 p.m. KXAN was able to get our first look inside the store through the windows that surround the store on all sides.

There are at least eight surveillance cameras mounted to the ceiling. The majority are located near the front door and back counter where customers drop-off packages.

Nearby businesses tell KXAN police stopped by between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to ask if they had any surveillance camera footage they could contribute to the investigation.

Factory Mattress said they are in the process of gathering their footage for investigators. Mighty Fine Burgers is one of the only nearby businesses with exterior cameras, but would not comment on their footage.

Most of the businesses tell KXAN they either don’t have cameras, or if they do, it only records footage inside.

The Sunset Valley FedEx store will reopen Wednesday.