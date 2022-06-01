AUSTIN (KXAN) — A U.S. Department of Agriculture report from April found a monkey in the care of the Animal Resources Center at the University of Texas at Austin died.

The USDA inspection report shows the university had a “critical” noncompliance item for not giving adequate veterinary care to the adult male rhesus macaque that died after a surgery.

The USDA defines a critical noncompliance item as an event “that had a serious or severe adverse effect on the health and well-being of the animal.”

KXAN reached out to the University of Texas at Austin for more details and comment on the USDA inspection report. We will update this story when a response is received.

The report explained a “principal investigator failed to communicate with the attending veterinarian in a timely manner” about potential complications during the surgery and the condition of the animal afterward.

Though the monkey died after the operation, the USDA report noted the cause of death is still inconclusive.

The report further advised all anesthesia procedures and sedation can only be done by the ARC veterinary staff until an approved, qualified anesthesiologist is appointed.

The principal investigator must also communicate over the phone to veterinary staff when anesthesia procedures have been done to ensure proper recovery is being conducted.

On May 28, animal rights advocacy group Stop Animal Exploitation NOW! sent a complaint to the USDA, calling for the university to be fined $10,000 per violation. The group also believes UT Austin committed additional violations.