Federal lawsuit claims Austin ISD failed to evaluate hundreds of students with special education needs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A federal lawsuit has been filed against the Austin Independent School District on behalf of five families who say they’ve been denied critical special education services as required by law.

The plaintiffs include a four-year-old with autism and expressive language disorder, a six-year-old with sensory processing disorder and ADHD, a five-year-old with suspected anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder, a six-year-old with a speech impairment and dyslexia and a 10-year-old with emotional disturbance, learning disabilities and autism.

Disability Rights Texas, also named as a plaintiff in the complaint, alleges the district did not properly evaluate their needs to determine eligibility for special education. The complaint also says this is happening for “at least 800 other students with timely initial special education evaluations and an estimated 1,600 students with timely three-year reevaluations in the past year.”

The Austin Independent School District says they have not been served with the lawsuit at this time. A spokesperson for the district also said it would not respond to pending litigation.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated throughout the day.