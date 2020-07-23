Federal grand jury indicts Austin man for having a bomb in his home

A U.S. Department of Justice seal is displayed on a podium during a news conference. (Photo by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A federal grand jury indicted an Austin man Tuesday for possessing an improvised explosive device.

The indictment, announced by U.S. Attorney John F. Bash and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, accuses Joshua Colin Honigberg, 35, of possessing an “explosive bomb capable of causing property damage and personal injuries and/or death to nearby person upon detonation.”

FBI agents and Austin police executed a search warrant at Honigberg’s residence May 29 and uncovered the bomb.

Honigberg is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a destructive device. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in federal prison.