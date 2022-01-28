Federal COVID-19 testing site set to open at Metz Elementary in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The federal government will soon help open another location where people can go in east Austin to get tested for COVID-19.

Local, state and federal leaders will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to announce that Metz Elementary, located at 84 Robert T. Martinez Jr. Street, will become a new testing site. It’s unknown, however, what the opening date for the testing site will be yet.

During last Friday’s briefing about the local COVID-19 impact, Austin Public Health shared it learned that morning about a new federal partnership to expand testing resources in the community. The department could not share many more details about that, though, besides more planning needed to happen first.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown will speak at Friday’s news conference along with Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin. Sima Ladjevardian, the regional director for U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will also provide remarks.

In a news release Thursday, Doggett’s office stated the testing site at Metz Elementary will be free and open seven days a week.

This week the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium shared its latest projections showing the Austin-Travis County area could be past its peak now in hospitalizations and case numbers in this fourth surge driven by the omicron variant. However, local health experts said they’re closely monitoring the threat of an omicron subvariant identified now as BA.2, which has sickened at least three people in the Houston area.

KXAN will share a live stream of the news conference announcing this new federal COVID-19 testing site in Austin at 1 p.m. in this story and on Facebook.